Oregon Convention Center spires shining yellow as ‘beacon of hope’ in Portland skyline

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The spires of the Oregon Convention Center are shining yellow in the Portland skyline as a “beacon of hope for our suffering and silenced communities of color,” according to Metro.
The lighting change comes as protesters have repeatedly marched through the city in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Metro stated, “Our venues are located in areas with deep legacies of racial injustices and we support peaceful demonstrations to stand together to dismantle systemic racism and hatred.”
“The Oregon Convention Center is an economic driver for our state and the spires have become as much of a staple in the skyline at the White Stag on Burnside. We will continue to shine bright in community solidarity, providing a beacon of hope for Oregonians,” said Craig Stroud, OCC executive director.
Previously, starting March 12, the Convention Center spires were lit up with red, white and blue colors to symbolize the unity of Oregonians.
The yellow spires will remain until next week, when they will be changed to support the LGBTQ+ community in respect of Pride.
For more on the Convention Center, go to oregoncc.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.