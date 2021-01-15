Oregon Convention Center to be mass covid-19 vaccination site

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In an effort to speed up vaccinations for COVID-19 in Oregon, different parts of the state are looking at opening mass vaccination clinics. In Portland, Legacy Health, Providence, OHSU and Kaiser Permanente are working to set up a vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center.
The goal, according to Trent Green the COO at Legacy Health, is to ramp up to 25,000 vaccinations a day. To start, the hospitals will aim for a goal of 5,000 a day.
“Based on what we now know we are going to start with a model that administers 5,000 vaccines a day with a plan to scale to 10, 15, 20, or even 25,000 vaccines, to the degree that the Federal Government and the state of Oregon can deliver vaccines,” Green said.
The vaccination clinic will be available who meet the requirements of the state’s Phase 1A guidelines.
Green adds they will be partnering with the Oregon National Guard
The Oregon Convention Center vaccination site is expected to open on next Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority said Friday that tradition vaccination models, like ones used to vaccinate for the flue do not fit well with the COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said the cold storage has to be taken into account among other issues.
