PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All4Oregon has made it easier for Oregonians to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
In addition to self-scheduling that started Monday, All4Oregon says walk-ins will be welcomed at the Oregon Convention Center's mass vaccination site starting Friday. Self-scheduling online is still recommended as it will save time when people arrive to the convention center, according to All4Oregon.
The vaccination site will be open this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Normal hours of operation:
- Sunday - Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday - Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday: Closed
The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center is run by Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU and Providence. As of May 5, All4Oregon says it has administered more than 455,000 vaccines.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority said the state has administered a total of 1,687,447 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,334,561 first and second doses of Moderna and 99,793 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To self-schedule a vaccination appointment, visit all4oregon.org.
