Oregon Convention Center transformed into shelter for wildfire evacuees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Convention Center on Thursday was quickly turned into a shelter for wildfire evacuees.
With room for 400 people inside, it was a mad dash in the morning to get all of the beds set up, the convention center says. The convention center is supplying food, parking, showers, and a place for pets.
The Red Cross is running things and is making sure to keep people socially-distanced to protect against COVID-19.
FOX 12 talked with some people at the shelter on Thursday who spent hours in traffic coming from Molalla and Oregon City. They say they are relieved to at least have a safe space to stay where they don’t have to worry. Some evacuees said they were initially planning to go to Clackamas Community College, but with that now in a Level 2 zone, came to the convention center instead.
FOX 12 also spoke with some people who live in that Level 2 zone, and with the way things are going, said did not want to wait until Level 3 to leave, so they grabbed their most important things and got out.
“We have family pictures, family heirlooms, luckily, my grandmother was cremated about two years ago, I was able to grab her ashes but other than that, we had to leave everything else behind to save our own lives, basically,” Angel Fujiyoshi said.
The convention center has already been serving as a shelter for the homeless this summer because of COVID-19 to allow for more space at other shelters. It is still serving in that capacity, according to officials.
Oregon Convention Center being set up for wildfire evacuees as we speak. They can hold up to 400 people and will have a section for pets too. We were able to go inside and take a look since no one has arrived yet. pic.twitter.com/XJidpeqdxq— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 11, 2020
