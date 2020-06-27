Oregon could see dramatic increase in COVID-19 in future infections

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new model from the Oregon Health Authority shows Oregon could see a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by mid-July.
There are three scenarios in the report an optimistic scenario, a moderate scenario and pessimistic scenario.
State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says right now we’re could reach either of the latter scenarios which means Oregon could see over 900 new cases per day by the middle of July.
In an optimistic scenario the OHA says cases would remain relatively stable around 180 new infections per day over the next month.
Sidelinger said right now a worse scenario in Oregon is more likely.
The report says in a moderate scenario, Oregon could reach more than 900 cases per day, and hospitalizations would rise from 8 per day to 27 by July 16th.
In a pessimistic scenario, the numbers are even more drastic.
“The most pessimistic scenario suggests the rise in cases in the last modeling report was due entirely to increased transmission and not due to expanded testing we’ve seen across Oregon,” he said. “Daily cases could rise to more than 4800 and hospitalizations could increase to 82 admissions per day.”
Sidelinger said several the cases we’re seeing in Oregon can be attributed to a spread in workplaces and those who are going to social gatherings.
“People put off a lot of these get together since March and they’re anxious to do that. We just hope people do that in small groups in a safe way, outside,” he said. “It’s preferable, it’s safer. I continue to hope we won’t reach that pessimistic scenario.”
Sidelinger said the OHA is working to stop the spread by using contact tracers. They currently have more than 600 contact tracers but they’re calling in people for more help.
“This week the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours, which is the first step in contact tracing, dropped to 90 percent across the state. Our target is 95 percent,” he said.
Sidelinger said Oregonians should do their part and continue to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.
“These are all troubling scenarios. We use the models for planning purposes. These are not predictions of the future, but they show us the path we’re on in this pandemic if we don’t all come together to take action to prevent these possibilities from becoming a reality in Oregon,” he said.
Sidelinger encourages Oregonians to reconsider plans for the Fourth of July. Cases accelerated after Memorial Day and he says he doesn’t want to see that happening after the upcoming holiday weekend.
