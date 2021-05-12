PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown outlined clear goals Tuesday for the state and counties to reach in order to reopen the economy. As soon as next Friday, some Oregon counties could make their first steps toward post-pandemic life.
There are two parts to meeting the governor’s local targets: a county must vaccinate 65% of adults with at least one vaccine dose, and it must submit an equity plan. Counties were notified ahead of the announcement, but not by much, which for some counties means pulling together an equity plan in just a few days.
On Wednesday, local public health departments met with state officials to better understand the requirements they need to meet to lift restrictions and head into the ‘lower risk’ category.
Two counties have already vaccinated more than 65%: Benton and Hood River. Benton County intends to submit an equity plan by Friday, meaning they should move back to lower risk by May 21. As of last night, Hood River’s public health officer said the county will likely submit theirs by Friday, too.
Four counties, including Multnomah and Washington, have vaccinated more than 60%. For Multnomah County, that means there is about 11,000 more people to go, which its public health director, Jessica Guernsey, said likely won’t happen this week.
She said throughout the pandemic, Multnomah County has centered its response around the impact on communities of color, and they’re hoping to reflect on the work they’ve done before submitting a plan.
“A lot of the work that we’ve done is a good foundation, but looking at our numbers, we have an opportunity to really refresh our strategies and work with community partners and health systems to make sure we’re actually reaching the goals of closing the gap on those vaccines,” said Guernsey.
She said some of the areas they’ve focused on so far to close the vaccine equity gap include: working with culturally specific, community-based agencies and creating community-based vaccination sites, incorporating staff there that mirror the community in terms of lived experience, identity and spoken language, and ensuring materials are available in dozens of languages.
“It’s both about access, but really integrating these practices that we know are going to be absolutely key to ensure that we’re reaching people who still need to get vaccinated,” she said.
Guernsey said as the All4Oregon mass vaccination site ramps down, they’ll be able to redirect many of those doses to health care systems and community-based sites in this next phase of vaccinations. She said she’s not sure when they’ll submit their equity plan.
