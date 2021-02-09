Oregon counties set up call centers, online registration to help with Covid-19 vaccine scheduling

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As more and more people become eligible in the state of Oregon to get a vaccine against COVID-19, several counties are working to mitigate an influx of people eligible and a short supply of vaccine.
Benton County announced Tuesday they will be vaccinating people at a mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium on Wednesday. Those eligible have already completed a survey through the county’s website and scheduled an appointment.
“Due to the county’s small allocation of vaccines this week from the Oregon Health Authority, Wednesday’s clinic will vaccinate people that have already completed the Benton County vaccine survey in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - educators and childcare providers and staff,” the county wrote in a press release.
To broaden access to people without email access, Benton County’s Emergency Operations Center will begin calling eligible people who have completed a survey on the county health department’s website and have said they would prefer to be called by phone for scheduling. Later this week, the county says Samaritan Health Services will open a vaccine scheduling call center for those unable to access the internet to schedule vaccine appointments.
For vaccine doses being administered this week, people 80 and older can expect to receive a phone call from a local provider, or an email scheduling link.
The county says people should not call their primary care providers or local pharmacy to inquire about a vaccine appointment. The Oregon Health Authority projects it will take 12 to15 weeks to vaccinate currently eligible groups, as well as those 65 and older who will become eligible in the coming weeks. Eligible individuals interested in future clinics are encouraged to complete the Benton County vaccine needs assessment survey to be notified about future vaccination scheduling opportunities. The survey is available online in English and Spanish.
In Yamhill County, the public health department is expecting to receive and distribute 1,000 doses of vaccine by Friday.
This week the county will begin vaccinating people 80 years or older and will continue vaccinating phase 1B, group 1 which includes staff of k-12 schools, early learning and childcare providers as well as individuals in phase 1A. Yamhill Public Health is asking public and private school staff to contact their district or organization before reaching out to the health department for vaccination information.
Beginning this week, Yamhill County has a new registration process for individuals who are currently eligible or will be eligible based on age in the upcoming weeks.
This is a registration to be on the county’s list, not a way to schedule an appointment for vaccine. Once the individual is eligible and vaccine is available, they will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. If the individual does not have an email address, they will receive a phone call from Yamhill County Public Health staff to schedule.
Yamhill County Public Health is currently working to vaccinate these groups as quickly as possible as vaccine allocations allow. Individuals and organizations that believe they are eligible for phase 1A or 1B should register on the county health departments website or call 503-474-4100 with questions or assistance with registration.
In Marion County, for a second straight week the vaccination clinic at the Oregon State Fairgrounds did not receive any first doses of vaccine. The county health department says that 2,600 doses were distributed to Marion County and sent to a clinic set up in Woodburn, one of the harder hit spots during the pandemic.
Marion County is also working to set up a call center but a specific date has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.