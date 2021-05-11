PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than a year into the pandemic and Oregonians are finally getting a sense of when restrictions will significantly ease.
The next step is getting county vaccination rates to 65% so counties can submit an equity plan for moving forward and move into the lower risk level.
"We really just spread our vaccine widely as opposed to having a central single point of vaccination," Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg, the Public Health Officer for Hood River County, said.
It's one of just two Oregon counties to already meet the threshold, which he attributes to giving people lots of options to get their shots from the outset, a big PR campaign and making sure to reach all demographics.
"We’ve really tried to be extremely broad in our thinking," he said. "Once a week we’d step back and say are we missing anybody."
He says it's too soon to say for sure if the county will submit its equity plan to the state this week to move to lower risk next Friday but that they likely will.
The other county currently meeting the vaccination mark is Benton.
Deschutes, Lincoln, Multnomah and Washington counties are all close.
According to state data, Multnomah County just needs about 11,000 more people to get their first dose to meet the 65 percent mark.
In a statement the county called Governor Brown’s announcement a “dramatic shift in the state’s direction on COVID-19” and said they’ll continue to work with hospitals and community organizations on an equitable approach, that they need to look at the data carefully to reach those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.
"It's gonna be interesting to see how quickly Multnomah County can hit that target," CEO of Living Room Theaters Steve Herring said.
He tells us they’re now open 7 days a week and selling out weekend showings.
He’s been keeping an eye on how things compare between their Portland location and their two others in Indianapolis and Boca Raton.
"The restrictions have had a psychological effect and people are much more cautious so it’s gonna take a while for everyone to come out of their shell and feel comfortable no matter what the restrictions are," he said.
He says with social distancing guidelines, even as restrictions ease and capacity increases, their theaters will still be limited by social distancing but that he looks forward to folks being able to stay later.
"That would be great, it makes it a little easier to get people in, we could have a later show so that opens us up for a little more flexibility," Herring said.
The first announcement for which counties will drop to lower risk will come Tuesday.
Those equity plans have to be in by Friday.
And then further announcements will be on a weekly basis.
