Oregon counties work through backlog of those eligible for vaccine, seniors 80+ eligible next week

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the vaccine rollout continues, so do the issues with the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. Too many people are eligible to get a vaccine in Oregon, and not enough doses to meet that demand.
In Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas County, health officials are working through a backlog of people in Phase 1A and educators.
This week the three counties are getting extra doses. Of those, 17,000 doses have been allocated for those in Phase 1A and 15,000 doses for educators. Kaiser Permanente says the Oregon Convention Center Clinic will vaccinate between 26,000 and 27,000 people this week. The clinic is also vaccinating people who need a second dose.
"Things are running pretty well. People are getting through very quickly," said Washington County Public Health Manager Tricia Mortell.
The state of Oregon reallocated doses for this week, so counties who need to catch up on vaccinating Phase 1A and educators.
"We estimate that about half of the education group has been allocated vaccine over the last couple weeks in the metro region, and we have a couple more weeks to go on that group," Mortell said.
Counties like Marion and Deschutes counties, which have been ahead of state vaccination plans, have paused first dose vaccinations this week because doses were moved to help other counties. Salem Health says second doses are still available at their clinic set up at the State Fairgrounds in Salem.
As counties across the state work to catch up, next week, seniors 80 and older will be eligible to get a vaccine. The Portland metro area counties say that the population is roughly 55,000 people in the three counties. They don't have a firm number of how many vaccines they will be getting next week but estimate they will only get five to 10 percent of the vaccine needed for that group.
County health departments and the state have said that there is not enough vaccine available to meet demand.
"I think the important thing right now is patients and kindness, there is not enough vaccine for all of the people that are eligible, and they won't have appointments first thing Monday morning," Mortell said.
When it comes time for those 80, and older county health officials say it is going to take time. They are asking family and friends of seniors to help them if they need it when it comes to getting an appointment.
People are asked to go through the OHA's website to schedule an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center clinic. The website has a special chat feature set up to help with that.
Seniors without computer access who are 80 and older are asked to contact 211 to get help in setting up an appointment. A spokesperson for 211 has said that they see a high volume of calls and are working to answer calls and messages as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.