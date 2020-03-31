PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon couple is stepping up to help healthcare workers in a big way.
Ryan and Mary Finley are donating three million dollars in the fight against COVID-19. $1.5 million is going to Legacy Health’s COVID-19 emergency response and $1.5 million is going to OHSU’s.
Maureen Bradley with Legacy Health says the gift comes at a critical time.
“They really wanted to make an impact at this time of uncertainty,” Bradley said. “It's a historic one really and they really wanted to message to our care facilities to front ones about how much they care about Portland and about our community.”
Ryan Finley is the founder of Survey Monkey.
