MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A couple spent 18 hours in and along the Santiam River this past week as everything around them, including their home, went up in flames.
Larry Tripoli and Fran Howe are now staying at the Holiday Inn in Salem. During the wind story exactly a week ago, their power went out. A neighbor warned them there was a fire on the other side of the river, but they went to bed Monday night feeling safe, with no idea what they’d be in for on Tuesday.
For Tripoli and Howe, there was a lot to love about what they call their dream house just east of Gates, including the river where they’d take their dogs several times a day. But never could they have imagined that the river would save their life early Tuesday morning when their house filled with smoke.
“Both of us thought there’s no way we’re going to survive this unless we get to the river,” Tripoli and Howe said. “Our neighbor’s fence was totally lit up on fire, blazing away, coming closer.”
Realizing they didn’t have time to pack up the car and get out, they grabbed their phone and the dogs and ran out. They weren’t able to get the cat, so they left the door open.
“I really thought that we weren’t gonna make it and, ya know, I turned to my husband and I said I love you, because I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Howe said.
For more than an hour, Tripoli and Fran stayed in the river watching fire all around them.
“You could hear the trees exploding,” Tripoli and Fran said. “I kept calling 911 about every hour just to keep letting them know that we’re still alive, still there.”
Communication technician Mark Kroll was part of the firefighting coordination effort trying to reach Tripoli and Fran, but he says with fire growing like nothing this area’s ever seen, it was impossible.
“At that time, there was just nothing we could do for them, we just couldn’t get to them from where they were at,” Kroll said.
So, for 18 hours, Tripoli and Howe stayed on the river, keeping in touch with dispatchers, calling family, and trying to take care of their dogs.
At one point, they watched their house burn, and just before midnight, help arrived.
“I looked up and I could see these beacons waving back and forth, they were coming down for us, it was the best feeling, up on top of our property, yeah,” Tripoli and Howe said.
Looking back, Tripoli and Howe say the river was the best choice they could have made, or they likely would have died trying to escape. They say they are thankful to be alive with their dogs.
Tripoli and Howe haven’t been able to get back to their property yet and don’t know what it looks like now. They’re hoping their cat survived and that maybe the box of Howe’s mother’s ashes made it through. They said they consider themselves fortunate to have each other, a nice place to stay, and good insurance. They said they feel for everyone else suffering from all of this devastation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.