(KPTV) - Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a loved one. And certainly no one can take away that pain. But one Oregon couple is doing everything they can to make it a little easier for families, specifically ones who have lost someone in the line of duty.
On the outside, everything seems just fine for Bill and Barb Lyons.
Married for 46 years, Bill spent most of it as an Oregon State Police Trooper.
“Oh gosh, that was just a childhood dream,” Bill said. “Something that I always wanted to do.”
Barb was a teacher by day and a trooper’s wife 24-7.
“I always had a fear that Bill would be killed in the line of duty,” Barb said. “And we talked about it many times," she continued. “If he didn’t come home, what was my role going to be.”
But Barb and Bill took on a role they never signed up for Sept. 2, 1997.
Scott Lyons was 23-years-old and the oldest of Barb and Bill’s two children.
He was two-years into following his dad’s footsteps.
“He chose OSP so pretty proud,” Bil saidl. “Pretty proud papa.”
Scott and Sgt. Jim Rector made a traffic stop near Crescent, Oregon in Klamath County when an unrelated crash happened down the road.
“And as they were making a U-Turn, to pull on the opposite side of the road where the crash was, they got hit by a loaded chip truck and both were killed at the scene,” Bill said.
Barb and Bill would find out later that evening.
“I saw the patrol cars and I knew,” Bill said. “At that time, I had been in law enforcement and delivered death messages previously and as we walked closer I told Barb this is not good, so I knew.”
“I’ll never forget that night,” Barb said.
Today, the Lyons are still navigating what happened.
“Barb has used the comment several times, the day I stop grieving will be the last breath I take, so it’s a process,” Bill said. “It is a process,” Barb added.
But about four years ago, Barb and Bill reached a point in the process where they found themselves ready to give back.
Working with the organizations Oregon Concerns of Police Survivors and Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, the Lyons made it their mission to not walk, but run, to all families across Oregon who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
“When the phone call comes and you’re looking at it and it’s from Oregon Fallen Badge, and they’re late at night, and you’re thinking ‘Oh’,” Barb said. “Your heart just sinks.”
Barb and Bill said depending on what the family wants, they can in their home with them every day or in the same town just a phone call away.
“Every family grieves differently,” Bill said. “Every family reacts differently, but a lot of it is just listening, talking.”
They also try and take care of anything that can make a grieving family’s life a little easier, like helping to plan the memorial service or even watching their kids.
“When we got the notification that Scott was killed, we had to just immediately get to central Oregon and we had to plan our son’s funeral,” Barb said. “We didn’t have any backup. We were Oregon Fallen Badge back then and we just never want another family to have to go through that.”
“He’s missed,” Jen Hovanic said. “Every day.”
Hovanic knows suffering all too well. Her brother, Seaside Police Sgt. Jason Gooding, was killed three years ago while trying to arrest a man who was wanted on a felony warrant.
“My brother was my best friend and my hero and he’s not there to call anymore,” she said.
A lot of the direct aftermath of his death is mostly fuzzy, but one thing is clear.
“They were just there,” Hovanic said. “I mean there’s no way to put it other than you turn around and there was Barb or there was Bill.”
Hovanic said they seemed to be the glue holding just about everything and everyone together.
“They swooped in and sat with us and started talking about arrangements and things they could do for us, for the family in general,” Hovanic said. “Heartfelt, lots of tears, lots of hugs.”
“I just don’t even know how to explain how amazing they are,” Hovanic continued.
And while no one may ever be able to put it exactly into words, an award at Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation’s recent annual ball showed them just how amazing they are.
Their daughter presented and helped surprise them with the Dean Burdick Service to Survivors Award.
“To look at these two individuals who have been through such a huge loss and it wasn’t that long ago, to be able to come and comfort our family,” Hovanic said. “And it wasn’t about them, it was about us and what we needed and anything we needed.”
“We quickly say we will never understand your grief, but we will walk on this road of grief with you, because we also have lost a child,” Barb said.
