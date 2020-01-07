Oregon couple marry in Seahawks jerseys, will follow team to Wisconsin

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A local couple can’t wait to watch the Seattle Seahawks in action as they try to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Just last month, the die hard fans said ‘I do’ in their jerseys. Now, they’re putting those jerseys back on and heading to Green Bay to cheer on their team.
Adam Lewandowski is the definition of a die hard fan.
“I definitely can’t wait for the game,” Lewandowski said.
He’s been cheering on the Seahawks for as long as he can remember.
“I can’t wait to scream my butt off,” Lewandowski said.
This year, Lewandowski wasn’t sure how the season might turn out with a number of injuries. But he says the Seahawks outperformed expectations.
A close win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday now sends the Seahawks to the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. So, Lewandowski and his new bride are putting their jerseys back on and heading to Wisconsin.
“I’ve been counting down the hours for the game, and going to Lambeau Field is something that’s been on my bucket list for a while, you know going to that stadium, especially during a playoff game, is a pretty special occasion,” Lewandowski said.
Heading to Lambeau Field for the Seahawks first divisional round game since 2016 he says is monumental on a number of levels.
“Having this win go into the NFC Championship game, especially with everything we’ve dealt with, will be not only a testament to our coaching staff, but you know, to the whole team in general, just the resiliency of the team,” Lewandowski said.
This is the fourth time the Seahawks will face off against the Packers in the playoffs since 2003. Seahawks play tight games, with an 11-2 record with one score games this year.
Lewandowski prediction for Sunday’s matchup: there’s a chance.
“Green Bay’s a really good team," Lewandowski said. "Honestly, I was hoping we’d go to Green Bay versus San Francisco for this game, I think we have a better chance versus Green Bay, just the way we match up. We’re definitely the underdogs here, but I don’t think it’s by a huge margin. So, I definitely think we can win this game if we go in and play the right way, and I think it’s going to be great.”
That playoff game against the Packers airs this Sunday on FOX 12 Oregon at 3:40 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.