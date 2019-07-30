An Oregon couple was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing six banks in four southern Oregon counties over a two-month period, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
John Steven Shepard, 38, of Trail, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release; Kimberly Ann Blank, 39, also of Trail, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Shepard in January 2017 robbed the Evergreen Bank in Rogue River, fleeing the scene with $1,950 in a vehicle driven by Blank. Shepard during the robbery wore a cowboy hat and a jacket, the first of many disguises, the attorney’s office says.
Five days after the robbery at Evergreen Bank, Shepard robbed the Key Bank in Grants Pass wearing a wig, glasses and a hat and fled in a vehicle driven by Blank, according to court documents. He left that bank with $10,145 as a security dye pack hidden in the money spewed a cloud of red smoke, court documents state.
“Between Feb. 7 and March 30, 2017, Shepard, wearing various disguises, robbed four additional banks with Blank’s assistance: Banner Banks in Riddle and Cottage Grove Oregon, a Bank of the Cascades in Medford, Oregon, and an Umpqua Bank in Ashland, Oregon,” according to the attorney’s office.
Police found Blank after the final robbery in a vehicle that matched the description of the getaway vehicle used in previous robberies, the attorney’s office says. Shepard was found nearby in a second vehicle.
Shepard and Blank were released while police obtained search warrants for Blank’s car and the couple’s residence in Trail. They were arrested in April 2017 in Fortuna, California.
On April 17, 2019, Shepard and Blank each pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bank robbery. During sentencing, they were ordered to pay $31,045 and $20,900 in restitution, respectively.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.