Oregon Court of Appeals blocks state ban on flavored vaping products

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Court of Appeals has put a temporary halt on the state’s ban on flavored vaping products, just days after it began.
The stay was granted by the court Thursday afternoon on products regulated by the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA oversees tobacco vaping products, while the Oregon Liquor Control Commission oversees THC vape flavors. Thursday's Court of Appeals order does not include the OLCC.
The ban started this week and was set to last for six months.
Court documents show a group of vape-related organizations filed the appeal, stating, “As a result of the rule, they, along with numerous other similarly situated businesses, will be forced to permanently close within weeks.”
The request was granted and OHA now has the opportunity to respond to the order by Oct. 30.
Gov. Kate Brown’s office issued a statement Thursday saying, in part, "The court's decision to enter a temporary stay today is unfortunate due to the ongoing public health threat posed by vaping-related illness."
The statement also referred to "the absence of action from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to adequately regulate vaping products," and said the governor, "continues to urge Oregonians to heed the public health warning of the Oregon Health Authority and to stop vaping immediately."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there have been 1,479 lung injury cases tied to vaping in 49 states. There have been 33 deaths, including two in Oregon, according to the CDC.
(1) comment
Let 'em vape. Darwin will sort it out.
The court should have put a ban on state alcohol taxes, and their monopoly, while they were at it.
