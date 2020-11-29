PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nine more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the death toll to 905, according to the Oregon Health Authority report on Sunday.
“As we hit this somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost a loved one to this virus,” the OHA said in it’s daily report. “We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don’t live in your home, and wash hands often.”
The OHA also reported 1,559 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 74,120. There has been more than 968,686 negative cases in Oregon.
The number of hospitalizations increased on Sunday to 539, 10 more than Saturday’s total. Additionally, one more ICU bed became occupied and brough the total to 107.
The victims from Sunday’s report are as follows:
- An 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 24 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus, Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 76-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 136
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 18
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 9
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 78
- Douglas: 9
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 57
- Jefferson: 21
- Josephine: 14
- Klamath: 28
- Lake: 8
- Lane: 59
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 30
- Malheur: 20
- Marion: 126
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 648
- Polk: 35
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 206
- Yamhill: 34
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
