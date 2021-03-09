PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thirteen Oregon counties are moving to improved COVID-19 risk levels, while two counties remain in extreme risk, Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
Beginning Friday and effective through March 25, there will be two counties - Coos and Douglas - in the extreme risk level.
Nine counties will be at high risk, 12 at moderate risk, and 13 at lower risk.
"We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state, with the most counties in the lower risk level since the framework was introduced in November," said Governor Brown. "This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread. But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of community-wide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy. I encourage all Oregonians to keep it up and to get your vaccine when it's available to you."
The updated county risk levels, effective Friday, March 12, are:
Lower Risk
- Clatsop
- Crook (Moved from High)
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney (Moved from Moderate)
- Hood River (Moved from Moderate)
- Lake (Moved from Moderate)
- Lincoln
- Morrow (Moved from Moderate)
- Sherman
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
Moderate Risk
- Baker (Moved from Lower)
- Clackamas
- Deschutes (Moved from High)
- Klamath (Moved from High)
- Lane (Moved from High)
- Linn
- Malheur*
- Multnomah (Moved from High)
- Tillamook (Moved from Lower)
- Union
- Washington
- Yamhill (Moved from High)
High Risk
- Benton (Moved from Extreme)
- Columbia
- Curry (Moved from Moderate)
- Jackson**
- Jefferson (Moved from Extreme)
- Josephine (Moved from Extreme)
- Marion
- Polk
- Umatilla
Extreme Risk
- Coos
- Douglas
The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.
Last week, Brown announced a two-week extension for counties that are at risk of moving back to a higher risk level.
The extension will allow counties to "re-focus efforts to drive back down creeping case numbers, and give local businesses additional certainty on their plans for operating," according to the governor's office.
This week, two counties qualify for the extension:
- Jackson County qualifies for extreme risk but is given a two-week caution period at high risk.
- Malheur County qualifies for high risk but is given a two-week caution period at moderate risk.
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will take effect March 26.
Updates to warning week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
(1) comment
Open it all up right now, this has been the worst violation or our rights and and a disaster for the economy. Never should have been longer than the "2 weeks to flatten the curve"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.