SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced the latest update to Oregon's county risk levels on Tuesday.

Beginning Friday and effective through June 17, there will be 21 counties at lower risk, four at moderate risk, and 11 in the high risk level. No counties are at extreme risk. Lane, Coos and Wasco counties will move to lower risk from moderate, while Yamhill and Josephine will go from high to moderate. The governor's office said Harney County has been granted a caution period from June 4 through June 10.

Last week, Brown said the majority of the state's restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of all adult residents have received at least one first dose of a vaccine. As of Monday, the number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the goal was 106,671.

"Oregon is so close to more fully reopening our economy, and I am grateful to everyone who has stepped up to get vaccinated. We will soon need to reach fewer than 100,000 Oregonians to achieve our statewide vaccination goal of 70% and lift the county risk level framework," Brown said in a statement. "But, for unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 remains as large a threat as it ever was. With more contagious variants spreading, far too many Oregonians are still being hospitalized when they could be protected with a vaccine. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get an appointment, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."

The updated county risk levels, effective Friday, June 11, are:

Lower Risk:

Baker

Benton

Clatsop

Coos (Moved from Moderate)

Curry

Deschutes

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Lake

Lane (Moved from Moderate)

Lincoln

Morrow

Multnomah

Sherman

Tillamook

Union

Wallowa

Wasco (Moved from Moderate)

Washington

Wheeler

Moderate Risk:

Harney (Moved from Lower)

Josephine (Moved from High)

Polk

Yamhill (Moved from High)

High Risk:

Clackamas

Columbia

Crook

Douglas

Jackson

Jefferson

Klamath

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Umatilla

The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.

The governor's office announced Tuesday that county risk level changes will be announced every week as COVID-19 cases across the state continue to decline. Counties can move to lower risk levels based either on vaccination rates and the submission of an equity plan, or declining case rates and positivity rates, the governor's office stated. The next risk level changes will be announced on June 15.

The "Take Your Shot Oregon" campaign was launched last month in collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon State Lottery. Oregonians who are 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, which will have one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians who are 12 to 17 years old, who are eligible to be vaccinated but are not old enough to play lottery games, will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. To be eligible to enter, people must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date, which is June 28.