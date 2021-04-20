SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday the latest update to Oregon's county risk levels.
Starting on April 23 through May 6, 23 counties in the high-risk level, three at the moderate risk level and 10 at the lower risk level.
In the latest update, Washington, Clatsop, Columbia and Polk counties will move from Moderate Risk to High Risk. Yamhill, Baker, Crook, Jefferson, Lane and Wasco counties jumped from Lower Risk to Higher Risk.
"As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated," said Governor Brown. "Until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it's also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick."
The updated county risk levels, effective on Friday, April 23, are:
Lower Risk:
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Lake
- Malheur
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Union (Moved from Moderate)
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
Moderate Risk:
- Curry (Moved from High)
- Hood River (Moved from Lower)
- Umatilla
High Risk:
- Baker (Moved from Lower)
- Benton
- Clackamas
- Clatsop (Moved from Moderate)
- Columbia (Moved from Moderate)
- Coos
- Crook (Moved from Lower)
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Jackson
- Jefferson (Moved from Lower)
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lane (Moved from Lower)
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Marion
- Multnomah
- Polk (Moved from Moderate)
- Tillamook
- Wasco (Moved from Lower)
- Washington (Moved from Moderate)
- Yamhill (Moved from Lower)
The complete list of activities for Oregon counties is available here.
Three counties will enter the two-week caution period since they are at risk of moving backward. Those counties are:
- Grant
- Malheur
- Umatilla
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced May 4 and take effect May 6.
Updates to warning week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
