SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The latest Oregon county risk levels were announced by Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday.

Beginning Friday and effective through June 24, there will be 22 counties at the lower risk level, five at moderate risk, and nine in the high risk level. No counties are at extreme risk. Jackson County has been approved to move from high to moderate risk.

Earlier this month, Brown said the majority of the state's restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of all adult residents have received at least one first dose of a vaccine. As of Monday, the number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the goal was 71,522.

"We are incredibly close to achieving a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and lifting health and safety restrictions," said Brown. "Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. Because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated, Oregon’s case rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline. But, if you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 remains just as dangerous as before. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."

The updated county risk levels, effective Friday, June 18, are:

Lower Risk

Baker

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop

Coos

Curry*

Deschutes

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Lake

Lane

Lincoln

Morrow

Multnomah

Sherman

Tillamook

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Washington

Wheeler

Moderate Risk

Harney

Jackson (Moved from High)

Josephine

Polk

Yamhill

High Risk

Columbia

Crook

Douglas

Jefferson

Klamath

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Umatilla

The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.

The governor's office said Polk County has reached a 64.23 percent first dose vaccination rate and will be approved to move to lower risk immediately upon achieving 65 percent. The county has submitted a complete vaccine equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority.

Curry County meets the criteria for moderate risk but has been given a warning week at lower risk. The next risk level changes will be announced on June 15.

