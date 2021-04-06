SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday the latest update to Oregon's county risk levels.
Beginning Friday and effective through April 22, there will be 14 counties in the high risk level, including Multnomah and Clackamas which were previously in moderate risk.
Six counties will be a moderate risk and 16 at lower risk. No counties remain in the extreme risk level.
"We are at a critical moment in this pandemic as we face more contagious variants of COVID-19 taking hold in our communities," said Brown. "Now more than ever it’s imperative that we all continue wearing masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get the vaccine when it’s available to you."
The updated county risk levels, effective Friday, April 9, are:
Lower Risk:
- Baker
- Crook
- Gilliam
- Grant (Moved from Moderate)
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jefferson
- Lake
- Lane
- Malheur (Moved from Moderate)
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
Moderate Risk:
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Polk
- Umatilla (Moved from High)
- Union
- Washington
High Risk:
- Benton
- Clackamas (Moved from Moderate)
- Coos (Moved from Extreme)
- Curry (Moved from Extreme)
- Deschutes (Moved from Moderate)
- Douglas
- Jackson
- Josephine6
- Klamath7 (Moved from Moderate)
- Lincoln
- Linn (Moved from Moderate)
- Marion
- Multnomah (Moved from Moderate)
- Tillamook (Moved from Moderate)
The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.
Oregon will be adding a new statewide hospitalization metric for moving to extreme risk.
"Beginning this week, for counties to move to, or remain in, extreme risk, they must meet the county metrics for case rates and percent positivity, plus a new statewide metric: COVID-19 positive patients occupying 300 hospital beds or more, and a 15% increase in the seven-day average over the past week. Counties that meet the criteria for Extreme Risk but for the statewide trigger will be assigned to High Risk," the governor's office said.
This week there are three counties that qualify for extreme risk based on their county metrics, but are assigned high risk because the statewide trigger has not been met: Josephine, Klamath, and Tillamook.
Five counties enter a two-week caution period since they are at risk of moving backward. Those counties are:
- Baker
- Columbia
- Lane
- Polk
- Yamhill
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced April 20 and take effect April 23.
Updates to warning week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
(2) comments
'Oregon COVID-19 risk level update: Multnomah and Clackamas move back to high, zero counties in extreme' And yet when Texas ended their mask mandate, the 7-day Covid positivity rate dropped to a new recorded low. ... Kind of sounds like it is not the 'plandemic' that is the problem, but rather it is the politicians that are the proble.
Dont care.
