SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday the final Oregon county movements as the state inches closer to the goal of reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate.

Beginning Friday, there will be 23 counties at the lower risk level, seven at moderate risk, and six in high risk. No counties are at extreme risk. The governor's office said Polk County achieved a 65 percent adult vaccination rate and has been approved to move down to the lower risk level. Klamath, Jefferson and Marion counties were approved to move from high to moderate.

The updated county risk levels, effective Friday, June 25, are:

Lower Risk

Baker

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop

Coos

Curry

Deschutes

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Lake

Lane

Lincoln

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk (Moved from High; 65% vaccination goal met)

Sherman

Tillamook

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Washington

Wheeler

Moderate Risk

Harney

Jackson

Jefferson (Moved from High)

Josephine

Klamath (Moved from High)

Marion (Moved from High)

Yamhill

High Risk

Columbia

Crook

Douglas

Linn

Malheur

Umatilla

Earlier this month, Brown said the majority of the state's restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of all adult residents have received at least one first dose of a vaccine. As of Monday, the number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the goal was 44,606.

"Fewer than 45,000 more Oregonians need to receive a first dose to achieve a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate," said Governor Brown. "Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. It's because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated that we will soon be able to lift health and safety restrictions. Get your shot today, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."

The governor's office announced that because the state is close to achieving a 70 percent vaccination rate in the coming days, no further county risk level movements will be announced after this week.

