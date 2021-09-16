Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations trending downward but there's still concern for fall and winter

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon's state epidemiologist said Thursday daily cases and hospitalizations are slowly coming down from recent record highs.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the COVID-19 situation seems to have stabilized after peaking earlier this month, and he expects cases and hospitalizations to decline in the coming weeks.
"These are positive trends but we need to keep up the pressure against the virus," Dr. Sidelinger said. "We know from our experience that a slippage in our resolve can quickly erase these hard-won gains."
The latest weekly report shows the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations fell 42 percent, the first drop in nine weeks, with cases and deaths falling too. Although, today the OHA reported 2,242 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the previous days, and 11 new deaths.
Dr. Sidelinger said the overwhelming majority of people getting very sick and dying are unvaccinated.
"Every morning I sit with the new data from the day before," he said. "Sometimes I cry, sometimes I get angry, because much of the disease we’re seeing now is preventable and I wonder what could I have done to reach even one more person to get vaccinated and take steps to protect themselves."
There are also concerns going into fall and winter. We didn’t see a lot of people getting sick with the flu last year and now Dr. Sidelinger said with people going out and interacting more now, it could come back even stronger this year.
Plus, hospitals are already strained to a point that’s not sustainable longer term.
In national headlines, Idaho is having to ration healthcare because of it’s COVID situation. Dr. Sidelinger said we’re not at that point but we know there’s already been impacts to elective surgeries and routine care here.
"If the next surge of COVID or COVID and influenza is higher, that is going to strain our systems again and we could wind up in a situation where we’re doing even more rationing of care similar to what our neighbors in Idaho are doing. We don’t want to be there," he said.
On the vaccination front, Dr. Sidelinger says when a vaccine is approved for kids under 12, that will be significant and could give us the momentum we need to really contain this virus.
And he expects booster shots to be available in the coming weeks, first for Pfizer, and most likely the people who were initially eligible for the vaccine the first time around will be first in line for boosters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.