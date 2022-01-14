PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With January half over, public health experts believe Oregon is just a week or two away from the very height of the Omicron wave of COVID-19.
More than 800 people in hospitals across the state have the virus right now, but the Oregon Health Authority told FOX 12 on Friday that the number includes those who were admitted into the hospital for other illness or injuries unrelated to COVID.
To look at the severity of the disease strain – and its impact on hospitals – OHA said it’s important to look at data showing the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU and on ventilators.
That number is roughly 150 patients staying in Oregon ICU beds; about half as many as there were at the peak of the Delta wave back in September.
“The impression is that it’s more burden on acute care then on critical care, but this could only be a brief period,” said Dr. Matthias Merkel, an associate CMO at OHSU. “There’s always a percentage of patients that need to escalate to the ICU.”
Hospital capacity continues to be a huge problem: OHA data shows only 6% of the state’s ICU beds are available, and fewer standard hospital beds are empty – just 5%.
The number of available beds is tied to staffing. You can’t have a patient without a caregiver and those continue to be in short supply.
Leaders with Providence Health Oregon said they are in a “extreme staffing shortage” and “actively manage all our resources every hour of every day.”
That includes pushing back less urgent surgeries, especially those that might require a longer hospital stay for recovery.
OHA said it doesn’t track the numbers of people hospitalized due to their COVID illness.
Hospital officials said people who are not vaccinated are almost always the sickest.