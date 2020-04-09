PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s a pride and joy industry of Oregon: craft beer has long been a favorite of local and tourists, but these days the only thing really hopping is anxiety.
“The hardest part is having to lay off two-thirds of our staff,” Old Town Brewing owner Adam Milne said Thursday.
Closures related to COVID-19 are crushing the restaurant and bar industry, leaving some breweries wondering if they’ll weather what could be the biggest recession in history.
“We’re definitely losing money,” Milne said. “We’re making enough money to pay the people who are working, but our rent, our utilities, our fixed costs are taking us further and further back in the hole.”
Old Town Brewing is down about 70 percent in business across its two locations and is squeaking by doing to-go pickup orders and deliveries of food and beer.
Finding creative ways to attract business is a must to stay relevant. Milne’s solution? A new hazy IPA fresh off the press.
“We came up with this idea of taking it right off of the canning line and delivering to Portlanders around town hours after canning the product,” Milne said.
Over in Salem, Santiam Brewing owner Ian Croxall is mixing up his own recipe for success: first keep it simple.
“We’re doing some special meals where for $10 you can get a substantial meal and a beer delivered to your door and that includes the delivery fee,” Croxall said.
Other important measure: keeping customers engaged.
Every Wednesday, the pub’s trivia night continues but it’s now online through Zoom.
“We’re trying to keep our brand identity alive,” Croxall said.
And although Santiam Brewing is also down 70 percent on business, Croxall was able to recently rehire three of the 10 people they laid off.
Now, they fight to keep going and make a new business model work so that they can eventually bring everyone back.
“We figured the best thing we could do for them is to stay in business, with a skeleton crew working around the clock, keeping the business afloat so there’s a job for them on the other side,” Croxall said.
Breweries are hoping customers will keep supporting them during this tough time.
You can find out more information about food and beer options and delivery services at Old Town Brewing here: OTBrewing.com.
For pickup and delivery meals, beer and other services provided by Santiam Brewing visit: SantiamBrewing.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.