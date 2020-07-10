PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many alcohol companies are seeing a big spike in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Budget beer is certainly popular as people are thinking about their wallets, but what about craft beer? Not all areas of alcohol have experienced the same boost.
Many companies in the craft space, such as distilleries and breweries, have been struggling since the lock down.
At Deschutes Brewery in Portland’s Pearl District, customers have only just recently been able to sit down for a meal and beers.
But rewind nearly four months ago, when Oregon entered lock down, and Deschutes CEO Michael LaLonde had to make some quick decisions.
“Overnight, we lost about 45% of our business and we had to adjust and really come up with a different business model,” LaLonde said.
Bend company Deschutes has brew pubs, tasting rooms, and more — all locations that needed to shut down.
Additionally, a quarter of their business was the sale of kegs to restaurants and bars. There were thousands of them in circulation when the pandemic hit, beer that's since been bought back because it would've spoiled otherwise.
The employee-owned company was hurting, and had to let go about 70% of their co-owners, many of which have been hired back at this point, but LaLonde says they’re just not yet back to the level of business they were pre-COVID-19.
“Luckily, we’ve had our off-premise sales improve a little bit," LaLonde said. "But not nearly enough to offset our decrease in our draft beer sales."
At Ecliptic Brewing in north Portland, John Harris, the owner and brewmaster, said off-premise sales to grocery, convenience and liquor stores have soared.
“They just asked for more beer and we gave it to them,” Harris said. “We definitely sold a lot of beer.”
During the stay at home order, Ecliptic saw a 25% increase this year from last year in off-premise sales.
“Going into the pandemic, we were about 70% packaged or canned and bottled, and 30% draft," Harris said. "So, that went to 100% packaged pretty much overnight by the middle of April. We’re basically canning lots, and lots, and lots of beer."
For comparison, Deschutes tracked a 3.6% percent increase during those few months.
“In order to offset what we lost in sales to restaurants and bars, we would’ve had to be up about 33%,” LaLonde said.
How well breweries are doing right now largely depends on the way their business was structured during the stay-at-home order and how fast they were able to pivot.
Both Deschutes and Ecliptic are seeing a mixed bag of customers wanting to dine in, and only time will tell what the future holds as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon.
