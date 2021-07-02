PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced on Friday that 70% of adults 18 years and older have now received at least one vaccination dose. According to the CDC, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as of Thursday.
That total leaves Oregon 2,206 adult first doses short of 70%. However, Oregon has received reports of an additional 2,900 backlogged doses delivered by pharmacies in Oregon that are not yet reported to CDC. In addition, Oregon reported 1,478 first doses administered Thursday to the CDC earlier Friday, which have not yet been added to the federal total (a portion of these doses will not count toward Oregon’s adult vaccination target because they were administered to children 12-17 years old). The combination of these additional doses mean Oregon has reached its 70% adult vaccination target.
Oregon now stands 18th in the nation in the percentage of the total population that has been vaccinated. The state reached the 70% adult vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites.
With the adult vaccination rate now more than 70% and the lifting of statewide protections, the state will continue to support vaccination efforts in communities across Oregon. However, local health authorities will be responsible for managing outbreaks of COVID-19 at the local level.
Support vaccination efforts all you want. Its not going to get much higher until you physically force people to do it.
