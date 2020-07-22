Oregon Culinary Institute says its closing for good

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Culinary Institute is closing for good.
In an announcement on their website, the president says the institutions have succumbed to the closure brought on by COVID-19.
OCI has been around for the last 30 years and says there is not a single Oregon community or employer that has not been touched by one of its more than 16,000 graduates.
OCI says they are working to touch base with students about what to expect over the next few weeks about the next steps.
Won't be surprised if this opens flood gates for businesses to close up shop for good or to simply get outta Dodge. PDX' mayor seems to cowtow to the noisy, the complainers not realizing the silent peoples are done with it all.
