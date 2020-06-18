PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Oregon DACA recipients won a victory in court Thursday, as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration's plan to phase out protections from deportation for people brought to the country as children violated the law.
In explaining the 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts said while the Department of Homeland Security does have the authority to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the agency did not follow administrative law in doing so in 2017.
The court's ruling, though a win for DACA recipients and those who advocate on their behalf, doesn't prevent the administration from issuing a new order that rolls back DACA protections.
"It's always something that I'm anxious about and I think a lot of us aren't really sure what's going to happen next. For right now I guess we're safe, but you never know," said Mariana Solano, a Portland area DACA recipient.
President Donald Trump sharply criticized the Supreme Court's ruling, voicing his frustration on Twitter, and calling the decision "horrible and politically charged."
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, meanwhile, called for Congress to pass a law that provides a permanent solution for DACA recipients.
