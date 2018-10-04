OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture says a man found a brown widow spider at his home in Oregon City last month.
According to the department, the man, who works for a pest control service, showed the African spider to his boss. His boss reported it to the department of agriculture.
Authorities say the spider has venom that is very similar to black widow venom. They warn the spider’s bites are potentially “medically significant”.
Previously, the spider was only known to live in California, Gulf States and Florida, the department says. Authorities say they are working to confirm additional information.
The spider is identifiable by an orange hourglass on the underside of its body. Its egg sacs are spiny and the spider typically lays them in dark corners or other sheltered areas.
Authorities say anyone who thinks they have found a brown widow should take a photo and contact the Oregon Department of Agriculture at plant-entomologists@oda.state.ore.us or 503-986-4636.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.