HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - School districts statewide are preparing online and at-home curriculum for the long haul, with the potential that students might not return to the classroom this school year.
This comes after the Oregon Department of Education announced its guidelines for distance learning on Monday. FOX 12 spoke with the Hillsboro School District, which is set to launch its online learning on Wednesday.
There's no classroom or normal lecture. But instead it's virtual class with a screen at home, without in-person learning. It's not ideal, but teachers like Steffan Ledgerwood are ready to tackle this new way of teaching full time.
"Maybe our challenge right now is two things, how to give kids a lot of practice that we can give feedback on and, but then also, how do we deliver a new lesson, because the face-to-face is a little different," Ledgerwood said.
Ledgerwood is a math and engineering teacher at Liberty High School. He says he was already using Google Chromebooks in his classroom before the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there are still aspects of learning inside the classroom, like that personal connection between students and a teacher, that he says are missing.
"To me, that's one of the big unknowns right now is like, how well can we build something that's close to that," Ledgerwood said. "I mean, we can obviously deliver content, I can record a video of me doing something or I could share a video that's already been created, but how do I build in that connection, the interpersonal connection?"
But Ledgerwood says students have come up with their own way to socialize and interact on a large scale using a program called Discord, an online forum where people can use video, voice and text messaging to communicate with each other.
Ledgerwood says he's also using Google Classroom for assignments.
Hillsboro School District spokesperson Beth Graser says this is a shift, as before the new guidelines, teachers were preparing supplemental curriculum for a shorter period of time.
"Really was all about keeping skills up doing some review, research things like that, but no new content," Graser said." "But now they've hinted at the fact the school closure may very well last through the academic year."
Graser says the district, which is the fourth largest in the state with about 20,000 students, has been giving out Chromebooks to students.
On Tuesday, students were able to pick them up from a site at Glencoe High School.
Graser says the district has about 15,000 Chromebooks and it's making sure students have access to the internet if they don't already. It's a communal effort, as ODE says through this new format of teaching, it's relying on families to help with their student's learning as well.
Teachers like Steffan Ledgerwood say it's all hands on deck.
"The mindset of the school right now is, 'hey, we're all in this together,'" Ledgerwood said.
ODE has specific guidelines on screen time per grade group.
Under these new guidelines, it says the goal is to teach with a variety of resources to provide accessible education, keeping in mind students with special needs, English as a Second Language students, Talented and Gifted students, migrant worker families, as well as foster students and families navigating poverty.
ODE is requiring districts to launch its distance learning by April 13.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The traditional school resembles an old style factory -- an centralized, synchronized, standardized remnant of the industrial era. Arriving at the same time, learning at the same pace, siting in a nice straight row, everyone the same age - an assembly line for education.
Great for training the workers of yesterday, but virtually an obsolete skill set for today's world. Yet, the entrenched system will fight any change to modernize toward this century.
It's like being required to use the Post Office to send an email.
