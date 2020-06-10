Oregon Department of Education releases guidelines for 2020-21 school year

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released its Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance for school year 2020-21 on Wednesday.
ODE will be requiring public, charter and private schools to submit an Operational Blueprint for Reentry to demonstrate how they can adhere to new protocols and keep everyone safe.
The guidance is more than 40 pages long and outlines everything from public health protocols to a response to an outbreak.
It’s just the beginning for Oregon schools to rethink what learning will look like in the fall.
FOX 12 spoke with Alan Simpson, a math teacher and the International Baccalaureate (IB) coordinator at Gresham High School.
Simpson says it’s very clear from the guidance that teachers are going to be living a much different life this upcoming school year.
“First emotionally I’m happy to see it, it gives hope that I will actually be in a classroom with kids whenever school starts back up,” Simpson said. “Obviously scanning through it, it raises a ton of questions there too so there’s a lot of anxiety.”
Simpson says the guidance is certainly a challenge, but he thinks school districts can pull it off.
“I think the guidance is there where this is actually doable,” Simpson said. “It’s going to be difficult and frustrating but probably not as difficult and frustrating as the last three months were.”
Here are some of the key requirements of the ODE guidance:
- Schools will need to support physical distancing, minimizing close contact with other people.
- Schools will need to modify schedules to limit the number of students in the building.
- Schools will be required to conduct all activities in small groups that remain together over time to minimize mixing of groups.
- Most staff will be required to use face shields, coverings and barriers.
- Face masks are recommended for students but are not required.
Simpson says the new guidance will also adjust behaviors of students and staff.
“It also changes our existence in that I’m one of those people who comes to work when I feel a little sick and I’m not doing that anymore and we’re going to be training kids and families to make sure that they do that same sort of precaution,” Simpson said.
These guidelines will change the way teachers teach and what the classrooms look like next year.
For example, Simpson says this year he had 36 students in his classroom.
But based on ODE guidelines which requires 35 square feet of social distancing of every person in a room, Simpson says that would drop his class size to a maximum of 24 students.
But he says that would put students in spots where they can’t see the display.
Simpson feels 20 students to a classroom is more realistic.
“It’s going to be another opportunity for us to reimagine how we get kids to communicate with each other and maybe for some us that brings us up to speed on some of the technology that kids are already using,” he said.
ODE says it will be releasing updated versions of this guidance based on input from educators and the current situation with the pandemic.
For a full look at the guidance, click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.