Oregon Department of Education releases new guidelines for school year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Education released updated guidance on Tuesday for the upcoming school year. The guidance includes more flexibility for rural schools and new revisions for athletics.
One large highlight from the guidance surrounds schools sports. The ODE and the Oregon Health Authority have revised athletic health and safety guidance to minimize the spread of COIVD-19.
While full-contact sports like football, basketball, and wrestling continue to be prohibited, low, medium, and non-contact sports will be allowed. These could include tennis, golf, track and field, volleyball, and baseball. There will be limits on group sizes and other safety precautions, according to officials.
There is also a revised guidance for rural and remote schools, allowing them more flexibility to offer in-person instruction in small communities not impacted by the virus.
There are new additions to the comprehensive distance learning guidance for meeting the needs of students without access to online instruction, like printed resources, recorded lessons that can be given to students, and text messaging assignments.
Just lock the state down until after the election please Governor Brown, you know you want to? So all the sports mentioned are spring sports so they are good, but fall and winter are out!
