Oregon Department of Education releases updated guidance for return to in-person learning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In just two weeks, all of Oregon’s public schools will have to start offering on-site or hybrid learning for elementary students.
The same goes for older grades starting in mid-April.
Monday the Oregon Department of Education released updated guidance for when kids go back, and the state’s largest district, Portland Public Schools, shared its plans.
The new state guidance makes clear that in the coming weeks hybrid or on-site learning will become the primary model for all K through 12 public schools, only unless there are extreme rates of COVID-19 transmission in the community.
And all schools do still have to continue to provide distance learning as an option for any family that prefers that instead.
"We’re surviving but it hasn’t been easy for us," Shane Kennedy said. "I just mentioned to my boys that in two weeks we are going to start up with school and they said yay, they’re excited to go see their friends."
He has a first grader and third grader in Portland Public Schools. Under the district’s plan they’ll each be starting hybrid learning April 1 and April 5 respectively.
ODE's guidance including everything from cleaning protocol to responding to an outbreak.
Face coverings will be required for all students kindergarten and up and staff.
If needed, students can take a quick face covering break for no more than three to five minutes and they should be more than six feet from anyone else.
Previously ODE said students shouldn’t be part of cohorts that exceed 100 people a week. That rule was removed but the guidance still requires 35 square feet per person including staff and recommends cohort sizes of 36 or less and keeping everyone six feet apart as much as possible.
Another update to the guidance is schools should screen all elementary students for COVID-19 symptoms on-site every day to include a visual check, asking about any new symptoms or close contacts.
While middle and high school students also have to be screened every day, they can do that themselves before arriving on campus.
Anyone with symptoms should be isolated and sent home.
"There’s always a chance of some coronavirus but I think with the masks on, the precautions they’ll have, the risks are pretty low and the tradeoff I think the benefit of in person schooling definitely outweighs the risks of coronavirus," Kennedy said.
The state’s plan puts students back in the classroom right after spring break. The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging families not to travel, saying as we continue to see declining case numbers in Oregon, COVID-19 continues to spread in other states and countries, and that traveling by plane, bus or train can be especially risky.
FOX 12 also talked to PPS parents who’ve decided to stick with comprehensive distance learning instead of going back to the classroom.
One mom said with two working parents and childcare, it’s too hard to coordinate having a child in school for just part of the day so it’s easier to keep doing what they’re doing.
