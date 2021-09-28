Oregon Department of Education will ask schools to review COVID-19 health and safety protocols

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a first month of school that saw hundreds of students in the Portland area forced to quarantine at home because of potential exposure to COVID-19, the Oregon Department of Education will be asking schools to go back and review their health and safety protocols.
ODE Director Colt Gill said Tuesday that his agency, along with the Oregon Health Authority, will be issuing its second health advisory of the school year later this week.
One of the recommendations will be to have schools use seating charts, both in classrooms and other areas students can sit.
"We're asking them to review that in other settings as well, like school buses, cafeterias, like the carpet time that schools hold so that they always know who is in close contact and they don't end up quarantining more students than they need to," said Gill.
ODE will also recommend minimizing the time students spend in hallways, to minimize the risk of exposure.