SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is investigating a date breach from a phishing email opened by an employee.
The email was opened by the employee on March 6, possibly exposing their credentials to an outside entity.
DHS said there is no indication at this time that protected information of clients or employees was copied or used inappropriately.
DHS is now in the process of thoroughly reviewing the incident. DHS plans to contract with an outside organization to determine the number of people who possibly had their information compromised, and what that information might have included.
DHS will provide identity theft protection services to potentially impacted employees and clients.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.