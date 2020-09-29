SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Revenue will provide relief to victims of Oregon wildfires and straight-line winds in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion counties.
Taxpayers in localities added later to the individual assistance disaster areas, as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be eligible to receive the same relief, according to the department of revenue.
The relief applies to all affected taxpayers in the areas who are filing any income, payroll, and excise taxes originally due during the relief period.
"If you are a victim of Oregon wildfires and straight-line winds, any penalty and interest imposed for late filing or late payment related to due dates that fall on or after Sept. 7, 2020 and before Jan. 15, 2021 will be waived if you file and pay by Jan. 15, 2021," according to officials. "If you receive a billing or adjustment notice from Revenue related to a late filing or late payment caused by a disaster situation, follow the instructions in the notice to request a waiver of penalty and interest."
Affected taxpayers who need to obtain copies of Oregon tax records will be able to receive replacements free of charge. To obtain copies of critical tax records on file with the Oregon Department of Revenue, call 800-356-4222.
Affected taxpayers may also need to update their account information, such as an address or phone number. Address changes can be made by calling 800-356-4222, logging into Revenue Online, or by filling out and submitting a change of address form on the Revenue website.
This relief follows the IRS’s announcement on Sept. 16, 2020 that victims of Oregon wildfires and straight-line winds now have until Jan. 15, 2021 to file and pay various individual and business taxes.
To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, go online here or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon.
In other words they still have to pay, but later.
