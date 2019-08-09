SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Revenue is warning of a scam they say is targeting Oregonians’ social security numbers.
The scammers fraudulently identify themselves on the phone as Social Security representatives and threaten to deactivate the taxpayer’s Social Security number or account because of suspicious activity, the government office says.
The scammers may ask for personal information including bank account information, the department says.
“In addition, your caller ID may even show the real Social Security Administration number (1-800-772-1213) when the scammers call—but they’re faking the number,” according to the department.
Officials say if you receive a call and suspect it is a scam, you should hang up and call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 to speak to a real SSA representative. They warn to never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you, or your bank account or credit card number.
Scam calls can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or to the Office of Inspector General on their hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.
