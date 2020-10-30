(KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education released updated metrics Friday for when schools can return to in-person learning.
ODE first released "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance in early August for public schools across the state. The guidance was developed under the direction of Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
Now, with additional studies and with more data available from school districts across the country, ODE says it has updated some of those metrics.
"Today we are sharing scheduled updates to our metrics for schools. Guided by data, these metrics offer an intentional and measured approach to returning to in-person instruction while recognizing the importance of meeting our kids' academic needs and allow for in-person instruction in places of our state where the risk of COVID-19 is lower. They also set a North Star for the rest of the state to work toward," said ODE Director Colt Gill. "We all know that in-person instruction provides our children and families with more than access to an equitable education. Schools are a center of services to students and families, offering nutritious meals, access to social-emotional and mental health supports, as well as physical health services."
ODE says the key changes to the metrics include:
- A clear set of reachable targets for communities to strive for, with a North Star of returning Oregon students to in-person instruction.
- Acknowledgement that Oregon’s "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance’s strong public health protocols in structured settings like schools, can greatly reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
- Additional time for schools to transition between in-person and distance learning models.
- Increased access to in-person instruction at the elementary level.
- A two-week “Look Back” at the metrics data rather than one week at a time over a three-week period.
- Removes state positivity rate in favor of county positivity rates.
- The metrics updates take effect immediately, a move which ODE says will potentially allow close to 130,000 students to return to some in-person instruction based on data from this week.
Here are the counties that are eligible for in-person learning at K-12 and K-6 levels, as well as the counties that do not meet the metrics. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UqT0ITjmg9— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) October 30, 2020
ODE says the guidance recommends that schools consider both "equity and a methodical and cautious approach at the beginning."
Schools are being asked to return a portion of the school population first and then add more students on-site over time. ODE says this will allow schools to "build new safety routines, stabilize cohorts, and avoid sudden, disruptive transitions back to Comprehensive Distance Learning due to quarantine or isolation."
For more information on the updated "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance, click here.
Geezus H..just the way government liberals talk is so annoying. For example, it appears there new buzz term is "North Star." Bet they never thought about the fact that slave traders sailed by the "North Star." That horrible person Christopher Columbus sailed by the "North Star." Whaling vessels sailed by the "North Star." Also, have any of these people ever heard of the word "redundant?" That whole piece is rife with it. Say..instead of using new age progressive metrics to determine when kids should go back to school, how 'bout trying logic and common sense for a change? How would that be?
