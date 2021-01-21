SALEM, OR (KPTV) – While the Class of 2020 ended their senior year like no other in modern history, more Oregon high school students graduated than ever before.
On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Education announced that 82.6 percent of high school students graduated in the 2019-2020 school year.
This marks a 2.6 percent increase from the previous school year and an all-time high graduation rate for the state, according to the department.
The ODE said the 2019-2020 data shows the four-year graduation rate has increased more than 10 percentage points compared to six years ago.
The department also reported that the “gap in high school graduation rates between most historically underserved student groups and the state average is smaller than in previous years as well.”
“While the Class of 2020 ended their high school careers in a way no one wanted or expected, the graduation rate shows how much work they put in over the last 13 years with the support of their teachers and families,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “Seeing greater growth in graduation rates for most students of color, students with disabilities and students navigating poverty than the state as a whole means our continued efforts to foster equity and excellence for all Oregon students continues to yield positive results.”
The Class of 2020 faced the challenge of changing to distance learning last March as the COVID-19 virus spread quickly across the country.
Since instruction changed, the ODE acknowledged some of the rules regarding graduation were altered. While high school seniors were still required to complete the same number of credits to earn their diplomas, they were “assured credit for any course in which they were passing at the time of the extended school closure,” the ODE said.
“Year over year, Oregon has worked to address the systemic inequities that impact our students from Black, Latino, Latina, and Latinx, Indigenous, tribal, Pacific Islander, and communities of color,” said Governor Kate Brown. “In each of the last six years, Oregon’s graduation rate has risen, and we have steadily increased the number of students from communities of color completing high school. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the disparities in our education system even further, which is why it is so critical we get our students back into the classroom as quickly as possible. We must renew our commitment to ensuring that every student in Oregon graduates prepared for lifelong success.”
The ODE outlined several graduation rate gains by different groups within the general 2019-2020 senior population:
- African American/Black students saw the largest increase of any student group, gaining 5.9 percentage points to a graduation rate of 76.3 percent.
- Hispanic/Latino students gained 3.3 percentage points from the previous year, increasing to a graduation rate of 79.5 percent.
- Students who successfully completed English Learner programs in Oregon before they entered high school graduated at a rate of 86.1 percent, higher than the statewide average.
- Career and Technical Education participants (those students taking at least one CTE course) graduated at a rate of 90.8 percent in four years and CTE concentrators (students passing two classes in a CTE Program of Study) had a 94.8 percent graduation rate in four years.
- Students experiencing homelessness graduated at a rate of 60.5 percent for the class of 2020, a nearly 10 percent increase from the class of 2017, which was the first class for which this ODE data was calculated.
Read more graduation data from the ODE here.
MORE: FOX 12’s School Authority coverage during the ongoing pandemic
(6) comments
Two things. First, this is similar to a home correspondence course. Nothing prevents cheating, so the grades really do not matter. Second, if this info is accurate, which is hard to believe, it proves teachers are overpaid and not necessary. It's all about money for incompetent teachers. They are probably the most overpaid occupation in the world and do not teach, they brainwash.
Cant really count a year when there was no attendance.
Way to go youth! Keep it up!
They should have done away with in class learning years ago. Think of all the money that could be saved and the students would be so much smarter!
Well, when you are just having to show your face in a zoom class, how hard can it be to graduate?? Did they not practically do away with grades in the class of 2020?
Yes, because I'm assuming you are actually involved with zoom classes at this time? So, you speak from personal experience. All of my children's teachers make it a rule that their video be on. Do you even know what you're talking about?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.