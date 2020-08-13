MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has grown to about 800 acres overnight, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Mosier Creek Fire was first reported to 911 dispatchers at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The fire quickly grew to about 500 acres by 9:45 p.m.
ODF says the new estimated acreage of 800 was taken on Thursday at around 3 a.m. from an aerial infrared flight.
Officials said winds were driving the flames from the west to the east, with units fighting the fire from the ground and the air. Resources included four air tankers, two fire bosses, and three Type 1 helicopters. An estimated 100 firefighters were on scene Wednesday from several agencies.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office issued several evacuation notices Wednesday evening.
Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations were in place for about 150 homes and Level 2 (BE SET) evacuations were in place east of the fire for 500 homes almost into The Dalles. Level 1 (BE READY) evacuations were in place for about 250 homes impacted in the Browns Creek area and rural areas south and west of The Dalles.
Those evacuation orders remain in place as of Thursday morning.
The Shilo Inn in The Dalles was set up as a shelter location to those evacuating the Mosier Creek Fire. The hotel is located at 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, right off of Interstate 84.
Those impacted by the Mosier Creek Fire can receive Red Cross assistance at the Shilo Inn located at 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, in The Dalles. Red Cross volunteers are on hand to provide support and immediate basic needs to those evacuated from their homes.— Red Cross Cascades (@RedCrossCasc) August 13, 2020
On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which authorizes structural firefighters and equipment from around the state to assist local fire departments in battling the wildfire.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal will assume command Thursday morning to bring resources from counties around Oregon to assist in the response. Oregon State Fire Marshal will be working under unified command with ODF.
ODF confirmed to FOX 12 that the fire is human caused since there has not been lightning in the area recently. The point of origin and exact cause have not yet been determined, but the investigation is ongoing.
Update on #MosierCreekFire @MyODFW confirms the fire is human caused since there has been no lightning in the area. No point of origin and no exact cause determined yet but that will be investigated. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/AGO4GlPHSw— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 13, 2020
There's no word at this time if any structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Just imagine how this will turnout when governor Brown disbands all firefighters because they are interfering with the rights of arsonists.
We need to know the whereabouts of that little punk in Vancouver that caused the last big fire up in the gorge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.