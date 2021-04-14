Oregon Dept. of Forestry using $5M to launch 37 projects aimed at reducing wildfire risk

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Forestry announced Wednesday that it will use $5 million for 37 projects that will reduce wildfire risk in the state.
The funding for the project was granted by the Oregon Legislative Emergency Board in January.
"The funds from the Emergency Board provide the state with an incredible opportunity to bring together public and private groups to complete some critical fuels mitigation work in advance of the 2021 fire season," said Oregon State Forester Peter Daugherty. "This is shared stewardship in action. When we work together, we can treat more acres across ownership boundaries and have a greater impact on fire resiliency in communities and forests throughout the state."
Partners in ODF's efforts include forest collaboratives, watershed councils, the Northwest Youth Corps, OSU, private landowners, counties, federal agencies, and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.
After receiving the funds, ODF says it put out a call for proposals and received 93 applications totaling over $20 million. Of those applications, 37 projects were chosen.
ODF says the projects are spread evenly on both sides of the Cascades. Most of the projects are concentrated from Lane County to the California border, where ODF says wildfire risk near populated areas is generally higher.
ODF says it expects that the projects collectively will result in:
- Over 7,000 acres being treated for fuel reduction, including use of prescribed fire
- 1,400 hours of volunteer work
- 750 trees felled during fuel reduction projects repurposed as logs for in-stream habitat restoration
- 500 hours of young adult training
- 20 miles of right-of-way fuel mitigation treatments
- 10 miles of hiking trails repaired after being damaged by Labor Day wildfires
- 1 post-fire effects study
Some 35 of the 37 projects involve direct treatments on the land, according to ODF.
ODF says the department, along with its partners, will "employ various fuel treatment methods ranging from ODF fuel crews, landowner cost shares and rebates and/or contracted equipment services."
Along with funding fuel-treatment projects, ODF says it will direct investments to increase "organizational capacity," including equipment and full-time staff.
"We’re hiring six field-based positions to address local capacity needs and two Salem administrative positions, which will support field operations," ODF Partnership and Planning Program Manager Jeff Burns said. "This is important given the increasing complexity of cross-boundary programs with multiple partners and funding sources."
Burns added the field positions allow the department to keep seasonal firefighters engaged outside of peak fire months.
