SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Revenue confirmed a tax surplus of more than $1.5 billion, meaning taxpayers will receive a kicker next year.
The tax surplus credit will be returned through 2019 state personal income tax returns filed in 2020.
Those who filed a 2018 tax return and had tax due before credits will be eligible to claim the kicker.
Those who don’t have a filing obligation in 2019 must still file a 2019 tax return to claim the credit.
There will be detailed information on how to claim the credit in the 2019 Oregon personal income tax return instructions: Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. Composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.
The state may use all or part of a person’s kicker to pay any state debt owed, such as tax due for other years, child support, court fines or school loans.
The kicker will be calculated by multiplying a taxpayer’s 2018 tax liability before any credits – line 22 on the 2018 Form OR-40 – by 16 percent. Taxpayers who claimed a credit for tax paid to another state will need to subtract the credit amount from their liability before calculating the credit.
A “What’s My Kicker?” calculator will be active on Oregon Department of Revenue’s website for personal income tax filers when filing season opens in January.
In August, state economists forecasted that people making between $11,700 and $27,500 would receive a kicker up to $169; people making between $27,500 and $49,700 would see about $373; and those in the range of $49,700 to $90,500 had an expected kicker of $679.
Why do they call it a "kicker." Why don't they call it what it is, an overcharge refund. A state error in your favor?
