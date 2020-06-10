PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation has extended its citation moratorium for expired driver licenses, permits, ID cards, and vehicle registrations through Oct. 1.
The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment and DMV works through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions, the department says.
38 DMV offices started conducting in-person services on June 3. Services currently offered by appointment include:
- Driver license, permit and ID card issuance
- Driver knowledge tests
- Disabled parking permits
- Farm endorsements
- VIN inspections
“At this time, drive tests are available only through DMV-authorized class C or CDL skills testing businesses,” according to department officials. “With a few limited exceptions, all other DMV services such as vehicle titles and registration are available online or by mail.”
Operating Oregon DMV offices are accepting appointment requests online through the agency’s website and not by phone.
