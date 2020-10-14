BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services says a missing 14-year-old foster child from Beaverton has been found.
The Child Welfare Division stated that Clarissa Woodruff Quesinberry, who goes by Chloe, was last seen Oct. 5. She was believed to be in danger, according to the agency.
DHS says Quesinberry was located on Wednesday.
No further details were released by DHS.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
With blue hair, she’ll blend in with the rest of Potland.
Check the nightly protests, but it looks like the damage is already done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.