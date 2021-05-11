SALEM, OR (KPTV) - About 572,000 children in Oregon will receive critical food assistance after the state was approved by the federal government to issue $550 million through the Pandemic EBT program.
The Oregon Department of Human Services says P-EBT will provide food benefits to families whose children do not have access to the free or reduced-price meals usually provided at Oregon schools. The benefits will be retroactive to eligible students for the 2020-2021 school year.
The benefits are expected to be issued starting in July.
"P-EBT benefits will significantly support the food security, health and well-being of children and families across Oregon," said Dan Haun, director of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Self-Sufficiency Programs. "Still, many Oregonians are struggling meeting their basic needs. We encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank."
"All children deserve access to adequate nutrition to fuel their learning. The Oregon Department of Education is happy to be partnering with ODHS and local school districts to meet the nutrition needs of Oregon's children and families who were most impacted by the pandemic," said Cindy Hunt, Chief of Staff at Oregon Department of Education.
DHS says households do not need to apply for P-EBT. Benefits will be automatically issued for students who normally have access to free and reduced-price meals and are enrolled at a school in the state. Any children not currently enrolled in free or reduced-price meals can apply through their school or online.
According to DHS, P-EBT is separate from SNAP benefits including emergency allotments that are also being issued due to the impact of COVID-19.
For more information about P-EBT, visit pebt.oregon.gov.
