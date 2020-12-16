PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the public's help locating a Portland teenager who has been missing for more than a week.
Quinton Pauley, 18, who is a foster child, went missing from the Portland area on Dec. 7. DHS says Pauley is believed to be in danger.
DHS says Pauley is known to frequent the surrounding areas of the MAX station near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 92nd Avenue.
Pauley is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown, short hair.
Anyone with information about Pauley's whereabouts or has seen him is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to ODHS.
