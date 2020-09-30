LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding three fosters kids who are missing and believed to be in danger.
Kysa Sanders, 12, Admir Mrsic, 13, and Stella Hines, 14, went missing together from the Lake Oswego area on Saturday, according to authorities.
The kids are suspected to be in the Portland metro area and are believed to have been seen around the Clackamas Town Center Mall, areas of downtown Portland, and the Pearl District.
They may be together, or Kysa Sanders and Stella Hines may no longer be with Admir Mrsic, according to ODHS.
ODHS is asking for the public's help. Anyone who sees the kids or has information about them is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
