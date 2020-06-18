CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing foster child who is believed to be in danger.
Nakhai Roberts, 12, went missing on June 7 from the Corvallis area.
DHS said Roberts knows the Eugene and Springfield areas and bus stations well.
Roberts is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Roberts, or knows of his whereabouts, should call 911 or local law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.