PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to locate Mataya Gearhart.
Gearhart, 17, was last seen Dec. 5. DHS reported Wednesday that she is believed to have traveled out of state and is considered in danger.
Gearhart is a foster child and has been the subject of previous missing person alerts from Oregon DHS.
She was previously reported missing in September and found safe in November.
Gearhart is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with dark brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is asked to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to Oregon DHS.
